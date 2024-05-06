OIC Summit: Dhaka seeks legal, financial support for Gambia's Rohingya genocide case with ICC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 07:28 pm

Related News

OIC Summit: Dhaka seeks legal, financial support for Gambia's Rohingya genocide case with ICC

Speaking on the last day of the 15th OIC Summit in Banjul, Gambia, on Sunday (5 May), the minister thanked the country for filing the case with the international court.

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 07:28 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at the inaugural ceremony of the 15th OIC Summit in Gambia on Saturday (4 May). Photo: Courtesy
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at the inaugural ceremony of the 15th OIC Summit in Gambia on Saturday (4 May). Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has called on the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to provide legal and financial support for the Rohingya genocide case filed with the International Criminal Court (ICC) by Gambia. 

Speaking on the last day of the 15th OIC Summit in Banjul, Gambia, on Sunday (5 May), the minister thanked the country for filing the case with the international court.

"Cooperation of the OIC member countries in financial matters will help in speedy settlement of cases," he said on the occasion. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the last session of the conference, Gambia's Justice Affairs Minister and Attorney General Dawda A Jallow gave a presentation on the progress in the Rohingya Genocide case to the OIC leaders, including OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha.

Representatives of OIC member states present in the meeting, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia, and Palestine, emphasised on the quick and permanent solution of the Rohingya crisis.

Earlier on Saturday, Hasan Mahmud held a bilateral meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan at the opening session of the OIC Summit.

They pledged to strengthen the excellent relations between the two countries by discussing matters of mutual interest, including the employment of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia.

The meeting also discussed Rohingya repatriation and greater cooperation in trade and investment.

Brunei Darussalam Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dato Seri Setia Haji Erywan bin Pehin also held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on the day.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also met with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and emphasised increasing communication between the business organisations of the two countries to increase trade and investment with Bangladesh.

The foreign ministers of both countries also discussed the possibility of importing energy from Azerbaijan.

Top News

OIC summit / Bangladesh / Rohingya case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

10h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

3h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

3h | Videos
What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

1h | Videos
The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

6h | Videos