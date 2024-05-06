OIC Summit: Dhaka seeks legal, financial support for Gambia's Rohingya genocide case with ICC

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at the inaugural ceremony of the 15th OIC Summit in Gambia on Saturday (4 May). Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has called on the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to provide legal and financial support for the Rohingya genocide case filed with the International Criminal Court (ICC) by Gambia.

Speaking on the last day of the 15th OIC Summit in Banjul, Gambia, on Sunday (5 May), the minister thanked the country for filing the case with the international court.

"Cooperation of the OIC member countries in financial matters will help in speedy settlement of cases," he said on the occasion.

In the last session of the conference, Gambia's Justice Affairs Minister and Attorney General Dawda A Jallow gave a presentation on the progress in the Rohingya Genocide case to the OIC leaders, including OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha.

Representatives of OIC member states present in the meeting, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia, and Palestine, emphasised on the quick and permanent solution of the Rohingya crisis.

Earlier on Saturday, Hasan Mahmud held a bilateral meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan at the opening session of the OIC Summit.

They pledged to strengthen the excellent relations between the two countries by discussing matters of mutual interest, including the employment of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia.

The meeting also discussed Rohingya repatriation and greater cooperation in trade and investment.

Brunei Darussalam Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dato Seri Setia Haji Erywan bin Pehin also held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on the day.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also met with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and emphasised increasing communication between the business organisations of the two countries to increase trade and investment with Bangladesh.

The foreign ministers of both countries also discussed the possibility of importing energy from Azerbaijan.