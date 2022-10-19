Officials testifying freely over Gaibandha poll irregularities, says EC team

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 08:40 pm

Presiding officers and other election officials are presenting their statements over irregularities in Gaibandha by-polls without any pressure in the probe hearing, said the Election Commission inquiry committee.

"They are submitting the written statements voluntarily. There is no question of pressurising them," Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary of the commission and head of the inquiry committee, told journalists in Gaibandha on Wednesday.    

On the second day of the hearing on Wednesday, 522 officials were supposed to be heard about the by-polls on 13 October, which eventually was suspended by the commission as the situation "went out of control" amid various irregularities. 

However, the committee did not disclose how many officials met them on Wednesday.

Even after the commission suspended the by-polls on 13 October, some 91 presiding officers signed separate statements claiming the election to be free and fair. Later, a number of them alleged that they were forced by ruling Awami League men to make the statements.

The three-member probe committee, which was formed after the suspension of the by-polls to look into the matter, said their inquiry has been highlighting the issue. 

On Wednesday, many presiding officers who issued the statements met the committee. Though none of them spoke to the media officially, conv. However, they were talking among themselves about the events of the voting day. 

During the conversations, many of them said the helplessness of polling officers at the centre cannot be simply explained in words. They termed the poll duty as "a double-edged sword", as a number of polling officers expressed concern over their job.

"Who dares to go against the wishes of the ruling party," one of them commented during the conversation.   

Rashidul Islam, the presiding officer of Saghata Dahichara Govt Primary School polling centre, said he was shown the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of irregularities in his centre on polling day. 

He said he was questioned how those irregularities took place. In reply, Rashidul said he sought the help from police and Ansar. But the four policemen could not stand against the raging partymen.  

"I had nothing new to explain since the commission has the CCTV footage," Rashidul Islam told journalists before leaving the Saghata upazila premises where the hearing took place.   

In conditions of anonymity, a returning officer also said, "Where there are videos of the poll irregularities, what can the presiding officers testify afresh?"  

On Thursday, the probe committee will hear 27 people including the five contesting candidates and 17 executive magistrates.

 

CEC / EVM / Gaibandha-5 by-polls

