Officials of planning commission sent home fearing safety risk

Officials leave planning commission office on the morning of 6 August 2024. Photo: TBS

Officials of the planning commission situated in Dhaka's Agargaon area have left after coming to the office this morning.

Everyone has been asked to leave the admin department of the Planning Commission due to security risks, said an official preferring anonymity.

Visiting the Planning Commission office our correspondent saw no security forces anywhere in the planning complex. During normal hours all the gates and inside are usually heavily guarded by police.

No officers were found inside at this time.