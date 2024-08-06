Officials leave Secretariat amid news of vandalism at Awami League office

Officials of the Secretariat arrived at the premise this morning but stayed only a shortwhile before news broke about vandalism at Awami League office in Gulistan.

Secretaries did not attend their office today however, all other officials arrived at the Secretariat in the morning. After hearing the news of the Awami League office being vandalised they started leaving their office around 11am.

During normal hours all the gates and inside are usually heavily guarded by police.

No officers were found inside at this time only an army officer at one gate was seen.

Also officials said, they heard about a public holiday being announced today however, when contacted the Public Administration Ministry said there was no such announcement.