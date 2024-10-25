Official detained for allegedly aiding S Alam group launder money

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 08:47 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Police today (25 October) arrested an official of S Alam Group from Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria over allegations of aiding money laundering.

The official was identified as Sujan Kanti Dey, 44, a senior delivery officer at S Alam Group. 

Md Khairul Alam, the officer-in-charge of the Akhaura international immigration check post, said Sujan arrived at Akhaura land port in the afternoon to go to India. 

"There is a case filed against him with Anwara Police Station in Chattogram over allegations of assisting the owner of S Alam group in laundering money abroad," he said.

Following the requisition of the Anwara Police Station, Sujan was detained by preventing his departure, the OC added.

 

