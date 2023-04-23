Offices to resume tomorrow after Eid vacation

The government offices, banks and financial institutions will resume tomorrow after a five-day vacation of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across the country with due religious fervour and festivity on April 22.

This year, the government employees got six-day holiday at a stretch as the government extended the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday by one more day with April 20 as the public holiday after the holy Shab-e-Qadr holiday on April 19.

A large number of people left the capital, Dhaka, to celebrate the festival at their village homes with near and dear ones. Dhaka streets took on a deserted look as people went to villages to celebrate the festival.

People have already started returning to Dhaka to join their offices and work.