Offices to resume on Monday after Eid vacation

As the nation is all set to celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, the government offices will resume on Monday (24 April).

This year, government employees got a five-day holiday at a stretch after an executive order was issued declaring 20 April as a holiday, merging it with the three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday beginning at the weekend on 21 April.

Earlier, 20 April was supposed to be the last working day before Eid after Shab-e-Qadr fell on 19 April.

After the moon sighting committee on Friday evening announced that the Shawwal moon had been sighted, it became apparent that Ramadan in 1444 Hijri is going to be in 29 days. As a result, the Eid holidays will not extend by another day, which was expected by many.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Friday in some upazilas of Dinajpur, Chandpur and Lalmonirhat districts amid religious fervour in line with Saudi Arabia.