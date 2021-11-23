Odommo Foundation organises ‘Mojar School’ day out at Fantasy Kingdom for underprivileged children

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:09 pm

Related News

Odommo Foundation organises ‘Mojar School’ day out at Fantasy Kingdom for underprivileged children

Fantasy kingdom planned a day-long visit for 150 students from Mojar School on 13 November

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fantasy Kingdom complex has prepared a day out in the park for underprivileged children with 300 free tickets, free rides, transportation, and meals.

"Mojar School", in collaboration with Concord Group, has made this dream a reality for them, reads a press release.

Odommo Foundation's "Mojar School" (school of fun) is a philanthropic endeavour. 

Fantasy kingdom planned a day-long visit for 150 students from Mojar School on 13 November.

The following week, on 20 November, 150 more youngsters came to the Fantasy Kingdom.

Anup Kumar Sarker, executive director of Concord Entertainment, emphasised that people in every tier of society have responsibilities to the community. 

"Concord entertainment Co. Limited is wholeheartedly concerned about this. This amusement park is the main draw for these sweet-natured kids. However, due to insolvency in their daily lives, it is quite difficult for them to enjoy a day out like this and enjoy all the rides with enthusiasm."

"As a result, Fantasy Kingdom is honoured to collaborate with Mojar School in bringing this happy event to life. Tomorrow's children are today's children. For these children's appropriate development, we should all attend to their need for happiness and joy," he also said.

"These destitute street kids, like our own children, have an equal right to all social services," Sarker remarked.

Odommo Foundation / Mojar School / Concord Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’