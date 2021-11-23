Odommo Foundation organises ‘Mojar School’ day out at Fantasy Kingdom for underprivileged children

Fantasy Kingdom complex has prepared a day out in the park for underprivileged children with 300 free tickets, free rides, transportation, and meals.

"Mojar School", in collaboration with Concord Group, has made this dream a reality for them, reads a press release.

Odommo Foundation's "Mojar School" (school of fun) is a philanthropic endeavour.

Fantasy kingdom planned a day-long visit for 150 students from Mojar School on 13 November.

The following week, on 20 November, 150 more youngsters came to the Fantasy Kingdom.

Anup Kumar Sarker, executive director of Concord Entertainment, emphasised that people in every tier of society have responsibilities to the community.

"Concord entertainment Co. Limited is wholeheartedly concerned about this. This amusement park is the main draw for these sweet-natured kids. However, due to insolvency in their daily lives, it is quite difficult for them to enjoy a day out like this and enjoy all the rides with enthusiasm."

"As a result, Fantasy Kingdom is honoured to collaborate with Mojar School in bringing this happy event to life. Tomorrow's children are today's children. For these children's appropriate development, we should all attend to their need for happiness and joy," he also said.

"These destitute street kids, like our own children, have an equal right to all social services," Sarker remarked.