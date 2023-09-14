Odhikar's Adilur, Elan sentenced to 2 years in jail

Human Rights organisation Odhikar's Secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and its Director ASM Nasiruddin Elan have been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment in a case filed in 2013.

Cyber tribunal judge AM Julfiker Hayet pronounced the judgment on Thursday (14 September), Advocate Mohammad Ahsanuzzaman, lawyer of Adilur Rahman Khan ASM Nasiruddin Elan told The Business Standard (TBS).

At the same time, they were fined Tk10,000 each and sentenced to a one-month jail sentence in default.

Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan are accused in an ICT case (presently Cyber Security Act) on charges of "distorted report and doctored images" about police action on a Hefajat-e-Islam rally in Motijheel in the capital on 6 May 2013.

On 10 August 2013, Adilur Rahman Khan, a prominent human rights activist, was arbitrarily detained after Odhikar published a fact-finding report on extrajudicial killings and excessive use of force to disperse a protest in Bangladesh.

Adilur Rahman Khan's whereabouts remained unknown for several hours until the police filed a case against him under the Information and Communication Technology Act, 2006, which was later replaced by the government in 2018 with the Digital Security Act. He was in custody for 62 days; while Elan, who was detained later, was in custody for 25 days.

Both were released on bail.