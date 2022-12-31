Occupational fatalities surge 32%: Survey

Occupational fatalities surged by 32% in 2022 compared to the previous year as 712 workers died due to transport sector irregularities, arbitrary combustible material storage, and ill-planned workplace construction, said a report by the Safety and Rights Society (SRS).

The survey report incorporating data from newspapers was officially released at SRS office in Mohammadpur in the capital on Saturday.

Deaths among transport workers were the highest with 333 deceased, while the fire at the BM Depot in Chattogram in June remained the single most deadly accident with 50 killed due to organisational mismanagement.

Services was the second deadliest sector with 170 fatalities, while 104 died in the construction sector, 62 in agriculture, and 43 in the manufacturing sector.

The transport sector is plagued with mismanagement as a result of impediments in law enforcement, reckless driving, and untrained drivers, said the report.

Transport also tops the list of reasons behind death for causing 353 fatalities. Workers dying while commuting to and from workplaces have not been included in the SRS figures of total 547 occupational accidents.

Explosion was the second worst reason for workers' deaths with 84 fatalities, including those in the Chattogram depot fire.

Lack of skill and ignorance in storing chemical and combustible materials as well as absence of adequate firefighting tools at workplaces are prime factors in explosion and fire-related deaths.

Other factors behind occupational deaths include locking the exit points amid emergencies, lack of building permits, poor and risk-prone workplace set-ups, and lack of safety training for workers.

Electrocution has been named as the third deadliest reason leading to 69 deaths and is followed by lightning strike causing 57 deaths, falling from high grounds causing 45 deaths, dropping heavy material causing 38 deaths, drowning causing 24 deaths and toxic gas leakage causing 14 deaths.

Landslides and fall of bridges, buildings, and walls caused 13 deaths.