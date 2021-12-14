‘Occhut’ exhibition starts at Gallery Epiphania 

A month-long group exhibition has started at Gallery Epiphania Visuals in Mirpur based on human rights issues.

To mark the International Human Rights Day celebrated annually across the world on 10 December, the gallery has recently started the month-long exhibition titled "Untouchables" (Occhut), reads a press release.

Six artists — Tarana Halim, Ruxmini Reckvana Q Choudhury, Ahmaad Saki, Russell Rana, Shimanto Ghosh, and Dipa Mahbuba Yasmin have participated in this joint exhibition.

Asexuality, Age Politics and social stigma, Gender Crisis, Menstruation stigma, LGBTQ+ Movement in Bangladesh, Sex Worker-Epiphania are some of the topics on display.

Founded in 2016, Epiphania Visuals is an independent and self-funded non-profit art gallery.

Epiphania has been working on various social issues since the beginning of the journey. In addition to regular photo exhibitions, the organization works with hundreds of sex workers, children, and transgender people. The organization was almost upside-down by the Corona outbreak. However, the gallery started its activities again after two long years of break in a new place, with a new look.

The gallery will be open every Friday and Saturday from 3 pm to 10 pm.

