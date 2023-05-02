OC sent to jail after 11 years for attempted rape of college girl

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 06:42 pm

OC sent to jail after 11 years for attempted rape of college girl

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A Chattogram court on Sunday sent the dismissed OC Mizanur Rahman to jail in the case of attempted rape of a college girl in a hotel room in Chittagong in 2011.

At the same time, the court fixed 20 May for delivering the judgment of the case.

Judge Ferdous Ara of Chattogram Women and Child Torture Prevention Tribunal-7 gave the order after canceling MIzanur's bail on Sunday (30 April).

Tribunal Bench Assistant Kofil Uddin said the court heard the testimony of 11 people in this case.

"After hearing the arguments, the court fixed the date of the judgment of the case. At that time, when the accused applied for reinstatement of bail, the court canceled his bail and ordered to send him to jail," he said.

On 12 July 2011, OC Mizanur Rahman of Brahmanbaria 's Kasba police station intimidated the Class XI student and her friend at the city's Foy's Lake area and took them to a hotel in Chowkbazar of the city. There, he locked the boy and the girl in separate rooms and tried to rape the girl.

The girl tried to commit suicide by breaking the glass of the bathroom. Later, the people at the hotel rescued her.

On 16 July that year, the girl's father, Humayan Kabir, filed a case in this incident with Panchlaish police station, accusing Mizanur and two hotel employees.

Mizanur was sacked soon after the allegations surfaced.

After the incident, Mizanur Rahman was on the run for about three and a half months. He appeared in the Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on 31 October 2011, and the judge sent him to jail. He was released on bail in July 2012 by order of the High Court.

