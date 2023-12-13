OC injured as blockade supporters, police clash in Chattogram

Bangladesh

UNB
13 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 07:03 pm

OC injured as blockade supporters, police clash in Chattogram

UNB
13 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 07:03 pm
The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Anwara Police Station was on 13 December injured at Anwara in Chattogram during a clash between police and supporters of the 36-hour blockade enforced by the BNP and other political parties. Photo: UNB
The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Anwara Police Station was injured today at Anwara in Chattogram during a clash between police and supporters of the 36-hour blockade enforced by the BNP and other political parties.

Sohel Ahmed, Anwara police station OC, suffered serious injuries in the right eye during the clash.

Anwara Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mohammad Mamunur Rashid said Sohel was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

"He was sent to an ophthalmologist in the city after initial treatment," he added.

Mohammad Mohiuddin, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Anwara police station, said, "Some people under the banner of BNP, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal blocked the road in front of Shashi Community Center and vandalised some vehicles."

"They attacked a police vehicle with sticks and brickbats, leaving Sohel Ahmed injured in the incident."

"Police fired eight rounds of bullets in self-defence," said Mohiuddin.

One person has been detained in this connection, he added.

Additional law enforcement personnel were deployed in the area to maintain control of the situation.

