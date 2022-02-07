Zahir Raihan, Shahidullah Kaiser's sister passes away

Nafisa Kabir, the sister of martyred journalist and intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser and renowned writer and filmmaker Zahir Raihan, has passed away.

She breathed her last at the age of 90 at a hospital in St Louis of the US Monday (7 February).

Nafisa, a language movement activist, was suffering from pneumonia complications, reads a press release.

She was an active worker of leftist politics during her youth.

Nafisa Kabir had been serving administrative responsibilities in the clinic her husband, Dr MA Kabir, set up in St Louis.

She played a pivotal role in rehabilitating the families of martyred intellectuals in 1972 following the Liberation War.

Nafisa Kabir is survived by four daughter, one son and their children.