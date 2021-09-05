Wife of Pubali Bank’s former chairman passess away

05 September, 2021
05 September, 2021
Halima Rahman, wife of former Chairman and Director of the Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Limited late Sk Wahidur Rahman has passed away. 

The veteran woman, also the mother of the bank's Director Azizur Rahman breathed her last at 11.45am Saturday while undergoing treatment at a Hospital of New York, USA, according to a press release. 

The Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Limited and all levels of executives, officers and employees have expressed deep grief over her death.

The Pubali family sought forgiveness of the departed soul from Almighty Allah and extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.

