Vintage car collector Habibur Rahman Sanni passes away

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 01:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Habibur Rahman Sanni of BanglaMotor passed away on Monday (26 September).

Born on 17 July 1951 to Ayesha Aziz and Lutfur Rahman, Sanni was a freedom fighter and an avid collector of antiques and vintage cars. 

He is survived by his loving wife Donira Rahman and children Saadi Rahman and Sabah Rahman; daughter-in-law Tasmia Chowdhury, son-in-law Ahsan Z Khan, grandchildren ZZ and Izzy and siblings Dr Najma Rizvi, Maj Gen (Retd) Nurul Islam (Shishu), Dr Mohammed Anis, Dr Maniza Johnson, Kaiser Aziz, Iqbal Aziz, and Mahmud Rahman (Bonny).

His namaz-e-Janaza will be held on Moday at Baitul Mobarak Jame Masjid (Bangla Motor) after Zuhr prayer and a second Janaza will be held at Gulshan Society Jame Masjid after Asr prayer. 

He will be laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard.

