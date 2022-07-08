Veteran actor Sharmili Ahmed passes away at 75

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 11:23 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 75 year old prominent television and film actor Sharmili Ahmed has breathed her last breath on Friday morning at the capital's Ever Care hospital this morning.

Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of the Actors' Equity Bangladesh, confirmed the news of her death. He said, "Sharmili Ahmed had been suffering from cancer for a long time. She died this morning while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital."

He further said her body will be brought to Uttara's house at noon and will be buried at the same area at the end of Janaja.

The legendary actor started acting on stage at the age of 4. However, she began her career in radio in 1962, followed by films in 1964 and television in 1968. She appeared in 'Dompoti' the first drama series in Bangladesh's television history. 

Her notable works are Malancha, Dompotti, Agun, Abirvaab, Poush Phaguner Pala, Meherjaan, Abar Hawa Bodol, Brishtir Pore, Amader Ananda Bari, Anchol, Aguntuk, Poshak, Chheleti, Uposhonghar, Chena Manusher Panchalee, Dhupchhaya, and many more are just a few of her outstanding works.

Sharmili's footprints in the entertainment industry will forever keep her alive among us.

