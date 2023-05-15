Veteran actor Farooque passes away

Legendary actor and Dhaka-17 MP Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooque, has passed away.

The 74-year-old breathed his last on Monday (15 May) morning while undergoing treatment in Singapore, as per media reports.

The body of the actor will be brought to Bangladesh on Tuesday (16 May).

Farooque, born on 18 August 1948, was suffering from Tuberculosis (TB) since 2020.

He went to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore last month for follow-up treatment where doctors detected TB-related infection in his blood.

Actor Farooque, who is also a freedom fighter, film producer and businessman, was elected MP from Dhaka-17 constituency in the last National Election.

He is known as "Mia Bhai" to mass people. He appeared in over 150 films in a career spanning more than five decades. Most of his films were commercially and critically successful.

Farooque is one of the most recognizable stars of the classical and golden era of the Bangladeshi film industry.

For his outstanding contribution to Bangladeshi films, he has received many awards including the National Film Award in 1975 for the film 'Lathial'. He received the award again in 2016, in the category of "Lifetime Achievement."

Abar Tora Manush Ho (1973), Sujon Sokhi (1975), Sareng Bou (1978), Golapi Ekhon Train a (1978), Shaheb (1979), Mia Bhai (1987), Padma Meghna Jamuna (1991), Koti Takar Kabin (2006) are some of the most iconic films.