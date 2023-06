Arshad Waliur Rahman, member of the board of directors of Transcom Group, has passed away at the age of 58.

He breathed his last at his home in the capital's Gulshan on Friday morning.

Born on 2 October 1965, Arshad Waliur Rahman was the eldest son of the Transcom Group founder chairman late Latifur Rahman.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held today at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Asr prayers.