Titas Gas CBA President Kazim Uddin passes away

Obituary

Press Release
15 April, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 11:01 am

Related News

Titas Gas CBA President Kazim Uddin passes away

Press Release
15 April, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 11:01 am
Kazim Uddin, the president of Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Co Limited. File Photo
Kazim Uddin, the president of Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Co Limited. File Photo

Kazim Uddin, the president of Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Co Limited, has passed away.

He breathed his last on Sunday (14 April) while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, India.

Titas Gas Managing Director Engineer Md Harunur Rashid Mollah expressed profound sorrow over the death of Kazim Uddin.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a press release, he prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Corporates

Titag Gas / collective bargaining agents (CBA) / CBA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

1h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

16h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

18h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

19h | Videos
The world's strange income taxes

The world's strange income taxes

3h | Videos
How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

1d | Videos