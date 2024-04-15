Titas Gas CBA President Kazim Uddin passes away

Kazim Uddin, the president of Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Co Limited. File Photo

Kazim Uddin, the president of Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Co Limited, has passed away.

He breathed his last on Sunday (14 April) while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, India.

Titas Gas Managing Director Engineer Md Harunur Rashid Mollah expressed profound sorrow over the death of Kazim Uddin.

In a press release, he prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.