TBS Senior Correspondent Mahfuz Ullah Babu’s father dies at 84

25 August, 2021, 06:15 pm
He had served in many government departments, including the finance ministry as an office assistant

Muhammad Ullah, a retired government employee, breathed his last at 9am on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old had been fighting for life in the intensive care unit at Farazy Hospital in the capital's Banasree for the last three days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was born in Deora of Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila in an aristocratic Muslim family.

In his long career, he had served in many government departments, including the finance ministry as an office assistant.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter, grandchildren, and hundreds of friends, relatives, and well-wishers.

His elder son is working at The Business Standard as a senior staff correspondent and his daughter is working in the judiciary.

