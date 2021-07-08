TBS journalist Shahadat Hossain's father passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 06:07 pm

Golam Rabbani Chowdhury, father of Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, staff reporter at The Business Standard (TBS) Chattogram Bureau, passed away on Thursday.

He breathed his last at the Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex at 10 am on the day.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Abunagar village of Mirsarai Sadar union after Zuhr prayer and his second namaz-e-janaza will be held at Alamiya Chowdhury residence premises in Saherkhali union after Asr prayer.

Golam Rabbani had been suffering from diabetes and other complexities for a long time.

He is survived by his three children— two sons, one daughter— one grandchild and numerous admirers.

