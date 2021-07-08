TBS Journalist Shahadat Chowdhury’s father passes away 

Golam Rabbani Chowdhury, the father of Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, staff reporter of The Business Standard Chattogram Bureau, is no more.

He breathed his last at the Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex at 10am on Thursday.

He is survived by two sons, one daughter and grandchildren.

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury said the first janaza will be held at Abunagar village of Mirsarai Sadar Union after Johar and the second janaza will be held at Saherkhali Alamiya Chowdhury Bari premises after Asr today.

Golam Rabbani Chowdhury had been suffering from diabetes and other complexities.

