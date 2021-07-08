TBS Journalist Shahadat Chowdhury’s father passes away 

Obituary

TBS Report 
08 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 12:36 pm

Related News

TBS Journalist Shahadat Chowdhury’s father passes away 

TBS Report 
08 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 12:36 pm
TBS Journalist Shahadat Chowdhury’s father passes away 

Golam Rabbani Chowdhury, the father of Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, staff reporter of The Business Standard Chattogram Bureau, is no more.

He breathed his last at the Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex at 10am on Thursday. 

He is survived by two sons, one daughter and grandchildren. 

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury said the first janaza will be held at Abunagar village of Mirsarai Sadar Union after Johar and the second janaza will be held at Saherkhali Alamiya Chowdhury Bari premises after Asr today.

Golam Rabbani Chowdhury had been suffering from diabetes and other complexities. 
 

Obituary / The Business Standard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

22h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

22h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh