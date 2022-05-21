Space scientist Dr AM Chowdhury passes away 

Obituary

TBS Report 
21 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 04:25 pm

Space scientist Dr AM Chowdhury passes away 

Renowned space scientist and disaster forecasting expert Dr AM Chowdhury has passed away at the age of 81. 

He breathed his last at his residence in Dhanmondi due to old age on Sunday (20 May), reads a press release.  

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Taqwa Mosque on Dhanmondi 12/A after Asr on Saturday and after Maghrib he will be buried at Mirpur Intellectual Cemetery after the second janaza.

The prominent scientist, former chairman of the Bangladesh Space Research Centre, was the proponent of the Rose-Patel theory. 

He received the country's highest civilian honour, the Independence Award, from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 1998 for his key contribution to cyclone prediction with his groundbreaking models. 
 

