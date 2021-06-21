Sher-E-Bangla’s granddaughter passes away

Zakia Banu, granddaughter of Sher-e-Bangla A K Fazlul Huq, breathed her last on Sunday morning at her Gulshan residence in Dhaka.

Her Namaz-e-Zanaza was held after Asr prayers at Azad Mosque, Gulshan and she was buried at Azimpur Graveyard, according to a press release.

Late Zakia Banu was one of the founders of Dhaka Ladies' Club. She was associated with many social welfare and humanitarian work and organisations throughout her lifetime.

Her father, A H M Wazir Ali served as the first ever Bengali Muslim SDO of undivided bangle. He was the son-in-law and nephew of Sher-e-Bangla. Zakia Banu was his youngest daughter. His eldest daughter, Razia Banu was one of the members of the 'Constitution Drafting Committee' of Bangladesh and also a member of the first Parliament of Bangladesh.