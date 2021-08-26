Shamsul Hoque Mojumder’s 13th death anniversary Friday

Shamsul Hoque Mojumder’s 13th death anniversary Friday

Former engineer of Power Works Department and eminent social worker Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Mojumder's 13th death anniversary will be observed on Friday said a press release.

On this occasion, doa and milad mahfils will be held after Juma prayers at Amjad Mojumder Bari Jame Masjid, Addadar Bari Jame Masjid, Al-Haj Shamsul Haque Mojumder Jame Masjid and Ferdous Nagar Jame Masjid at Amjadhat union in Fulgazi upazila of Feni.

All his friends, relatives and well-wishers are requested to attend the arrangements to pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul.

Shamsul was the father of Zakir Hossain Mojumder, engineer at Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, and Ferdous Alam Mojumder, chairman and managing director of Frontline Communications Ltd.

