Shamim Banu, wife of Air Commodore Moin Ul Islam (Retd), has passed away on Wednesday morning. She was 79.

She breathed her last at Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok due to several health complications.

Shamim was the younger daughter of late Syed Anisuzzaman of Durmut, Jamalpur.

She has left behind her loving husband, one son, one daughter, 3 granddaughters, and many relatives.

Her namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Azad Masjid, Gulshan, Dhaka on 24 December.