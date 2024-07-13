Shahjahan Siraj's 4th death anniversary tomorrow

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 08:54 pm

Shahjahan Siraj. Photo: Colleted
Shahjahan Siraj. Photo: Colleted

The fourth death anniversary of Shahjahan Siraj, one of the key organisers of the liberation war of Bangladesh, will be observed tomorrow. 

Siraj was a pivotal figure of the Swadhin Bangla Biplabi Parishad, a secret organisation that was formed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1962 with the aim of bringing about the independence of Bangladesh.

He read out the manifesto of Bangladesh's independence on 3 March 1971 before lakhs of people and in the presence of the Father of the Nation at the Paltan Maidan in Dhaka. In post-liberation Bangladesh, he was an influential figure in the formation of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD).

In the country's parliamentary elections, Siraj was elected three times on the nomination of the JSD and once on a BNP nomination. Besides, following the 2001 elections, he served as forest and environment minister in the government formed by Khaleda Zia.

The Shahjahan Siraj Welfare Trust has arranged various programmes tomorrow, including placing flowers at his grave in Banani, prayers and discussions, in the capital and Tangail's Kalihati to mark the anniversary.

After suffering from cancer for long, Shahjahan Siraj passed away in Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on this day at the age of 77.

