The 10th death anniversary of Alhaj Shafiuddin Ahmed, a leading local organizer of the liberation war, politician and social worker, will be observed tomorrow (19 October).

A doa mahfil will be held to mark the date at his village home in Khaishakhali under Shibpur upazilla of Narsingdi district, said a press release.

His family has requested all relatives, friends, and well-wishers to be present at the event and pray for his bereaved soul.