Shafiqul Islam Chowdhury passes away

Shafiqul Islam Chowdhury, former deputy chief chemist of Natural Gas Fertilizer Factory Ltd in Sylhet, passed away at a Sylhet hospital on Thursday. He was 89.

Family members said that Shafiqul Islam was admitted to the hospital with old-age complications and heart ailment on Monday night. As his condition was deteriorating, he was shifted to ICU and put on life support.

He will be laid to rest at Shahjajal Dargah Graveyard on Friday following his namaz-e-janaza at Hazrat Shahjalal Mazar Sharif Mosque after Asr prayers.