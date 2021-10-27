Senior Supreme Court lawyer Baset Majumdar passes away

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 10:59 am

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Baset Majumdar. Photo/Courtesy
Senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Baset Majumdar has passed away.

The 83-year-old breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the capital's United Hospital around 8:30am on Wednesday.

He was admitted to the hospital on 30 September and was put on life support on 25 October after his condition deteriorated.

The renowned lawyer, in his professional life of 55 long years, served a number of government agencies, private institutions, and NGOs. 

Born in Cumilla, Majumder completed his LLB and masters from Dhaka University (DU).

He was the vice chairman of the Bangladesh Bar Council.

He was also elected as the president and general secretary of the SC Bar Association in different terms. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the Awami League advisory council member, former vice-chairman of Bangladesh Bar Council and eminent lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder.

In a message of condolence, she recalled with due respect Majumder's contribution to the law arena alongside giving assistance to the commoners.

The prime minister called Majumder, former president and general secretary of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Lawyers' Association as "close friend" of the lawyers.

In a message of condolence, the law minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Affairs Minister Anisul Huq expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of senior lawyer Advocate Abdul Baset Majumder.

