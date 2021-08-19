Senior journalist Zadiduzzaman Faruq passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 04:38 pm

Senior journalist Zadiduzzaman Faruq passes away

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 04:38 pm
Senior journalist Zadiduzzaman Faruq passes away

Zadiduzzaman Faruq, a veteran journalist and member of Jatiya Press Club managing body, died on Thursday. 

He was 72.

He had been diagnosed with cancer and breathed his last at his house at 2:30pm.

The senior journalist left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his demise.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Press Club premises after Asr.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of the senior journalist and conveyed deep 

Bangladesh

journalist Zadiduzzaman / Senior journalist Zadiduzzaman Faruq / Zadiduzzaman Faruq / Zadiduzzaman Faruq passes away

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

21h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

21h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

21h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes