Senior journalist Zadiduzzaman Faruq passes away

Zadiduzzaman Faruq, a veteran journalist and member of Jatiya Press Club managing body, died on Thursday.

He was 72.

He had been diagnosed with cancer and breathed his last at his house at 2:30pm.

The senior journalist left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his demise.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Press Club premises after Asr.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of the senior journalist and conveyed deep