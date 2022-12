Abdur Rahman Khan, a veteran journalist and former senior Vice President of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC), died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital early Tuesday.

Khan, a former treasurer and member of the Management Committee of the JPC, breathed his last at the Ibn Sina Hospital at 2:30 am, his family said.

He had been suffering from liver diseases.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held on the JPC premises at 1:30pm on Tuesday.