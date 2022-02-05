Second death anniv of Md Badrul Ahsan today

Obituary

05 February, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 03:35 pm

Related News

Second death anniv of Md Badrul Ahsan today

05 February, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 03:35 pm
Mohammad Badrul Ahsan. Photo: Collected
Mohammad Badrul Ahsan. Photo: Collected

Today marks the second death anniversary of Mohammad Badrul Ahsan, a weekly columnist for The Daily Star for many years, and the publisher and editor of now defunct weekly magazine, First News.

He also served for a long time with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and was stationed in Dhaka and Dubai, reads a press release.

A passionate writer, he left his banking career and SCB in 2010 to publish the country's first and only news magazine, "First News".

Mohammad Badrul Ahsan, the inimitable weekly author of "Cross Talk" in The Daily Star, started writing his column in 2000.

He also wrote several books -- including "Grameen Bank and Muhammad Yunus", "In Search of a Nation", and "Tales from the Heart", published by Mowla Brothers. "A Good Man in the Woods and other essays", "Crosstalk Essays", and "The Parallax View," were published by The University Press Limited.

All are requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.

Obituary / Mohammad Badrul Ahsan / death anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

5h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

6h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

4h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

47m | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

47m | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

52m | Videos
Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

52m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia