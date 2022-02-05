Second death anniv of Md Badrul Ahsan today

Today marks the second death anniversary of Mohammad Badrul Ahsan, a weekly columnist for The Daily Star for many years, and the publisher and editor of now defunct weekly magazine, First News.

He also served for a long time with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and was stationed in Dhaka and Dubai, reads a press release.

A passionate writer, he left his banking career and SCB in 2010 to publish the country's first and only news magazine, "First News".

Mohammad Badrul Ahsan, the inimitable weekly author of "Cross Talk" in The Daily Star, started writing his column in 2000.

He also wrote several books -- including "Grameen Bank and Muhammad Yunus", "In Search of a Nation", and "Tales from the Heart", published by Mowla Brothers. "A Good Man in the Woods and other essays", "Crosstalk Essays", and "The Parallax View," were published by The University Press Limited.

All are requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.