Sakina Khatun, wife of Akij group founder, no more

Sakina Khatun, wife of late Sheikh Akij Uddin, founding chairman of Akij Group, and mother of Jashore-1 lawmaker Sheikh Afil Uddin, is no more.

She passed away on Monday (18 July) morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.

She was 83 years old at the time of death.

She was the mother of three sons and two daughters.

Iqbal Hossain Rudra, public relations officer of Ad-Deen Foundation founded by her eldest son Dr Sheikh Mohiuddin, said that the first funeral of the deceased was held at Ad-Deen Medical College Hospital Mosque located in Moghbazar, capital on Monday after Zuhr prayers.

She has been buried next to the grave of Sheikh Akij Uddin after the 2nd Janaza at Sharsha Stadium, Jashore, and the 3rd Janaza at Bejerdanga village of Fultala Upazila in Khulna.

People from different walks of life in Jashore expressed deep grief and condolence to the bereaved family over her death.