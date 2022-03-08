Sabrina Islam Chowdhury's first death anniversary Wednesday

The first death anniversary of Sabrina Islam Chowdhury -- the wife of Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury -- will be observed on Wednesday.

She breathed her while undergoing at a Dhaka hospital last year, reads a press release issued in this regard.

To observe the day, special prayers followed by lunch for orphans will be arranged at the Gulshan Central Mosque tomorrow (9 March). Besides, another dua mahfil will be held at her Gulshan residence.

Her family members have requested all to pray for the salvation of the departed soul, the release added.