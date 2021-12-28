RU Professor Faruk Hossain passes away

RU Professor Faruk Hossain passes away

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Rajshahi University Social Work department's Professor Md Faruk Hossain died of cancer on Monday. He was 49. 

According to the department of Social Work, Prof Faruk Hossain breathed his last at 5:45am while undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai city on Monday.

Rajshahi University Social Work department Chairman Professor K M Rabiul Karim said, Professor Faruk was survived by his wife and a daughter. He had been suffering from cancer since 2019.

He was student-friendly and the most popular teacher in the department, also a very talented teacher and a good researcher. It is very difficult to find a teacher like him at the present time, he added.

RU vice-chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar expressed deep sorrow through a condolence message over the death of Professor Faruk Hossain.

Contextually, Professor Faruk was born in 1982 in Dogachhia village of Jessore Sadar Upazila. He secured his BSS (Honors) and MSS degrees with a first class in 1993 and 1994 respectively from the Institute of Social Welfare and Research of Dhaka University.

He joined the Rajshahi University Social Work department as a lecturer in 2002 and was promoted to Professor in 2016.

