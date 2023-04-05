Rokia Afzal Rahman passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 12:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Renowned Bangladeshi businesswoman Rokia Afzal Rahman passed away on Wednesday (5 April) at a hospital in Singapore. She was 82. 

She passed away in her sleep at 2:00am Singapore local time at the Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, her family said.

Her body would be brought back to Dhaka on Thursday (6 April). 

Rokia is survived by two daughters and a son.

Back in 2001, she was an adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh.

Rokia Afzal Rahman was the chairman of the board of directors of the Asian University for Women Support Foundation and served as the president of the Women Entrepreneurs Association.

She was the president of the Bangladesh Federation of Women Entrepreneurs and chairperson of MIDAS Financing Limited.

Rokia was also the managing shareholder of Media Star and ABC Radio.

 

