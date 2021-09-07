Rizia Gahar, wife of late Nayeem Gahar, passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 12:13 pm

Rizia Gahar has passed away on 6 September.

She was the wife of famous lyricist of Bangladesh late Nayeem Gahar who was awarded the Independence Day Award in 2012 for his unique contribution in inspiring Mukti Bahini and the Bangladeshi people and forming public opinion through music during the Bangladesh Liberation war.

Her namaz-e-janaja took place in uttara and laid to eternal at Mohammadpur Budhijibi Kabarstan. She left behind a son and three daughters and 8 grandchildren and countless well-wishers.

