Retired major Sadek Ali passes away

Obituary

Press Release
11 March, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 04:27 pm

Related News

Retired major Sadek Ali passes away

Press Release
11 March, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 04:27 pm
Major (retd) Sadek Ali. Photo: PR
Major (retd) Sadek Ali. Photo: PR

Major (retd) Sadek Ali passed away on Monday (6 March). At the time of his death, he was 80 years old.

He took his last breath at United Hospital in the capital, reads a press release.

He left behind his wife Advocate Salma Ali, president of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association, his daughter Amna Ali, his granddaughters Suha and Zaha, as well as countless relatives, friends, and well-wishers.

After his Janaza at Gulshan's Azad Mosque on Tuesday (7 March), after Johor, he was laid to rest at Banani Graveyard.

He was the son of former Minister and diplomat, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (twice), late Tafazzal Ali and renowned cultural and social worker Sarah Ali.

Born in 1942, Sadek Ali was educated in St Gregory's High School and Dhaka College.

Later, he obtained BA and MA degrees in English from Dhaka University.

He joined the Army Education Corps and took voluntary retirement as a Major to pursue other careers. 

He was the Managing Director of Gumti Enterprises and the Chairman of Kasba T Ali College.

In addition to being a distinguished citizen of the country, he also served as an Honourary Consul of Lebanon.

Obituary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

5h | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

5h | Food
Photo: TBS

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

7h | Tech
Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

7h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Masura and Monirul set an example of love

Masura and Monirul set an example of love

Now | TBS Stories
Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

8h | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

21h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway