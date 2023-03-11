Retired major Sadek Ali passes away

Major (retd) Sadek Ali passed away on Monday (6 March). At the time of his death, he was 80 years old.

He took his last breath at United Hospital in the capital, reads a press release.

He left behind his wife Advocate Salma Ali, president of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association, his daughter Amna Ali, his granddaughters Suha and Zaha, as well as countless relatives, friends, and well-wishers.

After his Janaza at Gulshan's Azad Mosque on Tuesday (7 March), after Johor, he was laid to rest at Banani Graveyard.

He was the son of former Minister and diplomat, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (twice), late Tafazzal Ali and renowned cultural and social worker Sarah Ali.

Born in 1942, Sadek Ali was educated in St Gregory's High School and Dhaka College.

Later, he obtained BA and MA degrees in English from Dhaka University.

He joined the Army Education Corps and took voluntary retirement as a Major to pursue other careers.

He was the Managing Director of Gumti Enterprises and the Chairman of Kasba T Ali College.

In addition to being a distinguished citizen of the country, he also served as an Honourary Consul of Lebanon.