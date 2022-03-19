Rest in peace Rakib bhai – a press-friendly DSE director

Obituary

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
19 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 08:04 pm

Related News

Rest in peace Rakib bhai – a press-friendly DSE director

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the capital market institutions and personalities expressed deep condolences

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
19 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 08:04 pm
Rest in peace Rakib bhai – a press-friendly DSE director

Veteran stockbroker Rakibur Rahman, also a director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost the battle with prostate cancer, at 72.

He breathed his last on Friday afternoon at the United Hospital in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the capital market institutions and personalities expressed deep condolences.

The Capital Market Journalists Forum, the community I belong to, also deeply mourned as it has lost a real friend.

The best part of Rakib bhai I can recall as a capital market reporter is that he was a strong believer in a free flow of information.

I cannot remember any kind of information I asked him about and he declined to share – either on record or off the record.

Rakibur Rahman, as an investor, the founder of brokerage firm Midway Securities, the three-time president of the pre-demutualisation DSE, and a shareholder director of the demutualised bourse, had tons of success and failures.

But, the very rare spirit within the impulsive big-hearted man that he was, he never felt bothered, even if the information he shared with the press went against him.

"I am telling you on record, you can even quote me," – the words I have heard so many times from him. None in the capital market could say they faced unprofessional behaviour from him.

Rakibur Rahman, who was a student leader during his life at the University of Dhaka, used to respect friendship without question and we have seen many people trying to abuse his name and fame in the market. However, in most of the cases, he was not even aware of any mala fide intention of the so-called friends.

He is one of the shapers of the modern-day bourse in Dhaka.

Unlike most market personalities, Rakibur Rahman was a big bull by nature. I found his constant opinions at different times to be proactive and constructive.

Rest in peace, dear Rakib bhai.

Stocks / Top News

DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

1h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

2h | Videos
Redmi 5G Phone Note 11 Pro is coming to the market

Redmi 5G Phone Note 11 Pro is coming to the market

2h | Videos
2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine