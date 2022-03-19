Rest in peace Rakib bhai – a press-friendly DSE director

Veteran stockbroker Rakibur Rahman, also a director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost the battle with prostate cancer, at 72.

He breathed his last on Friday afternoon at the United Hospital in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the capital market institutions and personalities expressed deep condolences.

The Capital Market Journalists Forum, the community I belong to, also deeply mourned as it has lost a real friend.

The best part of Rakib bhai I can recall as a capital market reporter is that he was a strong believer in a free flow of information.

I cannot remember any kind of information I asked him about and he declined to share – either on record or off the record.

Rakibur Rahman, as an investor, the founder of brokerage firm Midway Securities, the three-time president of the pre-demutualisation DSE, and a shareholder director of the demutualised bourse, had tons of success and failures.

But, the very rare spirit within the impulsive big-hearted man that he was, he never felt bothered, even if the information he shared with the press went against him.

"I am telling you on record, you can even quote me," – the words I have heard so many times from him. None in the capital market could say they faced unprofessional behaviour from him.

Rakibur Rahman, who was a student leader during his life at the University of Dhaka, used to respect friendship without question and we have seen many people trying to abuse his name and fame in the market. However, in most of the cases, he was not even aware of any mala fide intention of the so-called friends.

He is one of the shapers of the modern-day bourse in Dhaka.

Unlike most market personalities, Rakibur Rahman was a big bull by nature. I found his constant opinions at different times to be proactive and constructive.

Rest in peace, dear Rakib bhai.