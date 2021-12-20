Renowned writer, Shaheed Jaya Begum Mushtari Shafi no more

Noted writer and Shaheed Jaya (wife of a martyr) Begum Mushtari Shafi has passed away.

She breathed her last at 4pm Monday at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital, Udichi Shilpigosthi's Chattogram unit Secretary General Shila Das Gupta confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

Begum Mushtari Shafi was the Chattogram unit president of Udichi Shilpigosthi.

Shila Das said, 'Mushtari Shafi was undergoing treatment at the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of CMH.

She was suffering from various health complications including blood and liver issues.

Mushtari Shafi's husband Doctor Mohammad Shafi and her younger brother Ehsanul Haque Ansari were killed by the Pakistani Occupation force on 7 April during the Liberation War.

Begum Mushtari served Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra until 16 December, 1971.

The writer got Bangla Academy fellowship in 2016 for her unique role in the War of Liberation.

She also received the Begum Rokeya medal in 2020.

Mushtari Shafi worked for the realisation and protection of women's rights in Chattogram. She was one of the organisers of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee.