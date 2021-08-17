Pubali Bank GM Sayed Saiful Islam dies of Covid-19

General Manager (GM) and Head of Principal Branch of Pubali Bank Limited Sayed Saiful Islam lost his life to coronavirus.

Saiful breathed his last at the age of 61 at 5:40 pm on Monday while undergoing treatment for the deadly virus at a hospital in Dhaka, said a Pubali Bank press release on Tuesday.

He left behind his wife, three daughters, one son, relatives and well-wishers.

Sayed Saiful Islam started his banking career in 1988 by joining Pubali Bank Limited as a probationary officer. He held various important positions including branch manager, Regional Manager (RM).

Officials at Pubali Bank Limited are deeply saddened by his demise and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.

They also extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, the release added.