Principal Ruhul Amin passes away

Former principal of Cumilla Shahedabad Degree College, veteran freedom fighter Ruhul Amin passed away on Saturday (11 March) afternoon while receiving treatment at the Evercare Hospital of the capital.

He was 76 years old at the time of his demise and has left behind his wife, two daughters, one son, grandchildren and numerous relatives and well-wishers.

He will be buried today at the local graveyard in Shovarampur of Bharella union under the Burichang upazila after Zuhr followed by a funeral prayer.

Principal Ruhul Amin was a student of the History Department of Dhaka University in the sixties. He was involved with Bangladesh Students Union and later joined NAP (Muzaffar). In 1971, he participated in the liberation war for the party formed by NAP-CPB-Student Union.