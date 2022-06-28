Premier Bank chairman’s wife passes away

Dr Momtaz Begum, wife of Premier Bank Chairman Dr HBM Iqbal has passed away.

Momtaz Begum, a former member of the parliament, breathed her last on Tuesday (June 28) while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore, reads a press release.

She was the vice chairman of Premier Group, vice chairman of Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology Board of Trustees and chairman of Royal University Board of Trustees.

Dr Momtaz Begum was a well-known women entrepreneur. She was the vice chairman of Hilton Hotels, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, member of the governing body of Premier Group.

Apart from this, she was the managing director of Gulf Medical Center and Bukhara Restaurant (Pvt) Ltd, director of Nowrin Electronics Limited, Bengal Tiger Cement Industries Ltd and Air Concern International (Ltd) as well as the chairman of Beacon Travels International.

The namaz-e-janaza Momtaz Begum will be held on 30June at Banani Jame Masjid after Zuhr prayers and at Gulshan Central Jame Masjid (Azad Masjid) after Asr prayers.