Politician Shah Moazzem dies at 83

BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain died on Wednesday night. He was 83.

The veteran politician breathed his last at around 9:30pm at his Gulshan residence, said BNP medical cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan, the UNB reports.

The BNP leader had long been suffering from health complications, he added.

Moazzem had served as the deputy prime minister of Bangladesh. He was elected to Parliament from Rangpur-6 as a Jatiya Party candidate in a by-election in 1991.

The veteran politician's career had begun much earlier during his student days. He was also made the parliamentary whip in the 1972 Bangladesh Awami League government headed by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Moazzem leaves behind his son and daughter.

