PM mourns Freedom Fighter Syed Abdus Samad’s death

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of Syed Abdus Samad, PM's former principal secretary and ex-personal secretary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In her condolence massage, the Prime Minister said that Syed Abdus Samad joined Mujibnagar government while he was Additional Divisional Commissioner (ADC) of Rangamati during the Liberation War in 1971.

"He was an honest, brave and skilled government official", she said.

PM Hasina also prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.