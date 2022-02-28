Pacific Jeans Chairman Nasir Uddin no more  

Md Nasir Uddin, chairman of Pacific Jeans, has passed away.

He breathed his last on Monday (28 February) afternoon at a hospital in Bangkok.

Denim Expert Limited Managing Director Mostafiz Uddin shared the news of his demise in a Facebook post saying, "Nasir uncle was a visionary leader to whom the whole apparel industry of Bangladesh owes a lot".

Pacific Jeans, founded and headed by the industrialist, is one of the largest denim exporters of Bangladesh.

His body will be brought back on 2 March from Thailand to Chattogram.

Md Nasir Uddin's first janaza will be held at Chittagong EPZ and the second one at Jamiatul Falah Jame Mosque in Chattogram.

The exporter will be laid to rest at his family graveyard in Salimpur near City Gate.

Md Nasir Uddin set up Pacific Jeans in Chittagong Export Processing Zone in 1996.

His company produces around 40 million pieces of jeans a year, exporting to over 50 countries.

The group has an annual turnover of $400 million.