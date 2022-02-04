Notre Dame University remembers Father Peixotto on his first death anniversary

Notre Dame University Bangladesh organised a programme to recall the memory of Rev Father Joseph Stephen Peixotto on Thursday on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

The noted educationist, a former treasurer of the university who also served as the principal of Notre Dame College, died in Dhaka on 4 February 2021.

Immediately after the death of the priest, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a condolence message that the nation would remember Father Peixotto's contribution to the country's education sector.

Maintaining health protocol, Notre Dame University administration members and office staff attended the commemoration ceremony for Father Peixotto on the campus.

Professor Dr Father Patrick Gaffney, vice-chancellor of the university, said, "He served this country with efficiency and compassion. We learnt from him how any task should be completed relentlessly in a joyous manner."

Father Patrick Gaffney further said, "His expressions, dedication for work, care for duty as well as his sense of humor was extraordinary. We will always remember him."

A special prayer was offered for Father Peixotto, while Father Subas Adam Pereira recited from the Holy Bible.

Dr Father Leonard Shankar Rozario, registrar-in-charge of the university, delivered concluding remarks at the programme.

Father Peixotto came to erstwhile East Pakistan in 1962, a year after his ordination. He had been a science teacher at Notre Dame College for 34 years.

He served as its principal for over two decades, being the longest-serving principal in the history of this prestigious institution.

Since 2014, Father Peixotto held the post of treasurer of Notre Dame University Bangladesh till his demise.

He offered advice and support to the boards and administrations of St Gregory High School and College, Laxmibazar, Dhaka, St Placid School and College, Chattogram, St Philip High School and College, Dinajpur, Udayan High School, Barishal, and many other schools and institutes.