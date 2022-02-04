Notre Dame University remembers Father Peixotto on his first death anniversary

Obituary

TBS Report
04 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

Notre Dame University remembers Father Peixotto on his first death anniversary

Notre Dame University administration members and office staff attended the commemoration ceremony

TBS Report
04 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 09:29 pm
Father Joseph Stephen Peixotto. Photo: Collected
Father Joseph Stephen Peixotto. Photo: Collected

Notre Dame University Bangladesh organised a programme to recall the memory of Rev Father Joseph Stephen Peixotto on Thursday on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

The noted educationist, a former treasurer of the university who also served as the principal of Notre Dame College, died in Dhaka on 4 February 2021.

Immediately after the death of the priest, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a condolence message that the nation would remember Father Peixotto's contribution to the country's education sector.

Maintaining health protocol, Notre Dame University administration members and office staff attended the commemoration ceremony for Father Peixotto on the campus.

Professor Dr Father Patrick Gaffney, vice-chancellor of the university, said, "He served this country with efficiency and compassion. We learnt from him how any task should be completed relentlessly in a joyous manner."

Father Patrick Gaffney further said, "His expressions, dedication for work, care for duty as well as his sense of humor was extraordinary. We will always remember him."

A special prayer was offered for Father Peixotto, while Father Subas Adam Pereira recited from the Holy Bible.

Dr Father Leonard Shankar Rozario, registrar-in-charge of the university, delivered concluding remarks at the programme. 

Father Peixotto came to erstwhile East Pakistan in 1962, a year after his ordination. He had been a science teacher at Notre Dame College for 34 years.

He served as its principal for over two decades, being the longest-serving principal in the history of this prestigious institution.

Since 2014, Father Peixotto held the post of treasurer of Notre Dame University Bangladesh till his demise.

He offered advice and support to the boards and administrations of St Gregory High School and College, Laxmibazar, Dhaka, St Placid School and College, Chattogram, St Philip High School and College, Dinajpur, Udayan High School, Barishal, and many other schools and institutes.

Notre Dame University / Obituary / first death anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Joe Rogan on Spotify saga quickly descended into an all-or-nothing online fight between “anti-misinformation” and “pro-free speech” camps. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Rogan shows we are trapped in Spotify's cage

11h | Panorama
Suicide: How to respond to the upsurge?

Suicide: How to respond to the upsurge?

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

12h | Food
For nearly 64 years, prominent Bangladeshi journalist Nurjahan Begum and her family had lived in this house in Old Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Begum bari became a shooting spot

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facebook loses daily users

Facebook loses daily users

8h | Videos
Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

1d | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

1d | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

5
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks