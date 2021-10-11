Noted actor Enamul Haque passes away

Veteran actor and theatre personality Dr Enamul Haque has passed away at the age of 78.

Md Nasim, secretary of Actors' Equity, confirmed the news to The Business Standard today.

The veteran actor was taken to Islami Bank Hospital in the capital's Malibagh area this noon after he fell sick at his residence in Baily Road.

However, the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

The body has been kept in the Quantum Foundation. No decision has yet been taken regarding his funeral.

Enamul Haque is the founding president of Nagorik Nattyangon.

He was awarded with Ekushey Padak for his illustrious career in acting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of this talented actor.

Issuing a mourning message, the premier said Enamul Haque's contribution to the country's theatre industry will be memorable.

She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Recalling the actor, renowned TV and stage actress Ferdousi Mazumder said, "As I saw him, he was a genuine gentleman. Although he was a talented person, he did not have any arrogance."

"He used to write and translate dramas, which always had a message for the society," she said.

"All the good people are passing away one after another," lamented the actress.